A 30-foot dhow called The FlipFlopi sailed over 300 miles down the east coast of Africa from Kenya to Zanzibar, Tasmania, last fall.
Which wouldn’t make the news normally, except it’s “the world’s very first 100 percent recycled plastic dhow,” according to the website, theflipflopi.com. Made out of 11 tons of plastic waste and 30,000 repurposed flipflops, its purpose is to illustrate the potential of reused plastic. The dhow is shown, courtesy of the website
With The FlipFlipi, “… we simply want to demonstrate that single use plastic doesn’t make sense,” founder of The FlipFlopi Expedition, Ben Morison, said. A much bigger oceangoing vessel is planned to make sure the message is spread worldwide.
“… We urge you all,” he added, “to join the #plasticrevolution and make your voice heard!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.