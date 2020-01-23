"In late December, the Seaside Police Department was contacted via email about a phone that had been found in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in front of Ladder Company 3 of the Cambridge Fire Department," Jon Rahl, Seaside assistant city manager wrote.
"The phone was dead, but the firefighter managed to charge the iPhone and promptly discovered the lock screen had an image of a couple standing in front of the Tillamook Head Trail. The firefighter located where this trailhead was, and reached out accordingly with an image of that lock screen." The screenshot is shown.
"On Jan. 6, (the Seaside Police Department) posted a photo of this locked screen and sought the public's help in perhaps locating this phone that was found 3,100 miles from the location where the photo on the phone was taken.
"The Facebook post reached more than 20,000 people, was shared more than 300 times and, ultimately — assisted by a local Verizon store employee who was able to use his connections — (we were able) to determine the owners.
"Those owners were Oregon City residents, and were extremely delighted to get their phone back, and the photos they had taken, which had been missing since an October vacation to Massachusetts." The couple even sent a thank you note (bit.ly/phonethx).
"An interesting aspect of this story," Rahl added, "is that the phone was left in a rental car at Boston's Logan Airport and discharged before the couple realized it was missing. How it then made it to the edge of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Campus in Cambridge is a mystery, but the story illustrated the good that can come from social media when using the power of sharing."
