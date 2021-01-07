At last, almost 10 years later, a fishing boat, that swept away during the devastating March 2011 Japanese tsunami, has turned up off Hachijo island, about 400 miles south of its home town, Kesennuma, The Guardian reports (bit.ly/boatisback).
The 18-foot fiberglass boat, which was part of the town of Kesennuma's fishing fleet, was identified by its registration number. Screenshots of the vessel are shown, courtesy of ANN/Abema News.
Because of the large amount of coral attached to the boat's interior, one local expert speculated that it had swept across the Pacific Ocean to the West Coast of the United States, then floated to Southeast Asia on the north equatorial current, and finally headed north, home to Japan, on the Kuroshio current.
If you will recall, in 2011 and 2012, large amounts of tsunami debris arrived on the Oregon and Washington state coasts from Japan, including several similar boats, a couple of large docks and a soccer ball, among other oddities. This little boat is one of the few that turned the voyage into a round trip.
Commented