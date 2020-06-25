Fun rerun: A chicken has been wandering around near Duane and Ninth streets near Exchange Street for almost three months. Photos of the delinquent hen are shown, taken by Dave Nelson and Debra Angus.
She is still living the high life as Astoria's midtown free-range chicken, although many have tried to catch her, including Sharon Stanovich, but the hen is as elusive and cagey as ever.
"When it was first missing, I drug (my husband) Jim up here, and we looked all over the U.S. Bank parking lot — and around — at night, with flashlights, thinking she might be roosting," Sharon said. "We looked like we were casing the place. Jim said cops are not going to believe that we are looking for a chicken."
It turns out the feisty fowl belongs to Chase Pettit's mother, in Rosburg, Washington. "She hitched a ride in my mom's truck when she went to work," Chase told the Ear, which is how the hen wound up in Astoria. It's way past time for Chicken Little to go home. (In One Ear, 6/24/16)
Note: Never fear, Chicken Little eventually made it home safely in the fall.
