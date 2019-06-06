The Japanese 2011 earthquake and tsunami is the gift that keeps on giving, sometimes in the oddest ways.
On May 27, according to a story in The Asahi Shimbun, a 21-foot fishing boat that was swept away eight years ago from Ishinomaki, in Miyagi Prefecture, has been found out at sea, about 1.4 miles off the coast of Susaki, in Kochi Prefecture, which is about 750 miles southwest of its home base (bit.ly/nisshinmaru). That’s a lot of drifting.
A Kochi prefectural police patrol boat happened across the capsized vessel, which was covered with barnacles, and its engine was missing. However, they were able to find the registration number, which proved it to be the Nisshinmaru, owned by a fisherman named Tomohiro Sato. It is pictured, courtesy of the Kochi branch of the Japan Coast Guard.
Sato was able to move his other fishing boat before the tsunami hit, but he lost his house and the Nisshinmaru in the disaster. “I wonder why it was discovered now after all these years,” he mused. “I imagined it had sunk to the bottom of the sea.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.