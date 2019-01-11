While The Daily Astorian dates back to the 1800s, it’s a spring chicken compared to the Haarlems Dagblad — generally accepted as the oldest continuously published newspaper in the world — which celebrated its 363rd birthday on Tuesday.
First published by Abraham Casteleyn and his wife, Margaretha van Bancken (pictured, inset) on Jan. 8, 1656, in Haarlem, Netherlands, as the Weeckelycke Courante van Europa (Weekly Courant of Europe), it was renamed De Oprechte Haerlemse Courant in 1664. That name stuck until the German Occupation of the Netherlands during World War II, when the publication was pushed into an involuntary merger with Haarlems Dagblad, a regional newspaper first issued in 1883, and younger than The Daily Astorian.
So, if you want to get technical about it, Haarlems Dagblad only became the oldest paper by absorbing the real deal. But happy belated birthday, anyway. (bit.ly/haarldag)
