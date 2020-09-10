When the USS Shark ran aground on the Columbia River Bar on Sept. 10, 1846, the captain, Lt. Neil M. Howison, and all hands made it to shore on Clatsop Beach. Crew member Burr Osborn‘s letters and Howison’s reports detail what happened next.
The survivors burned wood from the wreck of the USS Peacock, an exploration vessel, to keep warm. One of the men had been on the Peacock when it ran aground in 1841.
The group spent two miserable nights in a 12 by 24-foot floorless shanty on the beach, built by members of the Lewis and Clark Expedition. The survivors were constantly wet. Most were only wearing underwear, or nightwear, when they had to abandon ship.
Howison took one of the boats to head for Vancouver, Washington, to get supplies. Fortunately, some American Indians arrived and helped the starving crew procure two oxen for dinner — by then, the survivors had not eaten for 52 hours.
The next morning, the group headed for Astoria, where there was a double log house andstore, two log huts for trappers, a Baptist missionary’s wood frame house and a tepee. Set about a mile away was Fort George (aka Fort Astoria).
Within a week, Osborn wrote, most of the crew fell ill, probably from exposure after the wreck, and were treated with quinine and salt from the store for the three weeks it took them to recuperate. But the store wasn’t much help for the simple comforts, as even a blanket was $10 ($330 now).
By mid-October, the men felt well enough to haul logs from a nearby forest to build a house near Fort George at Point George, which is thought to be near present day Pier 3 at the Port of Astoria. In mid-November the men moved in, naming the dwelling Sharksville, after their lost ship.
