"I'm a small-time author in Springfield, Missouri," Ethan Bryan (pictured) wrote. "I usually write books about baseball; my next book will be published by HarperCollins in September, 'A Year of Playing Catch.'"
"Last year, I wrote a novella, 'The Scavenger Hunt.' When Springfield went on a 30-day stay-at-home order, I decided to publish it on my website, 1,000 words each day. The story is a cross-country tale of a woman tracking down clues left to her by her recently deceased father. In the book, she travels to Astoria, to the Oregon Film Museum, where she runs into Sean Astin on Goonie Day."
The April 6 and April 7 posts "celebrate the movie 'The Goonies,'" and can be found here: bit.ly/Scavenger12, and here: bit.ly/Scavenger13. If you want to read the novella from the beginning, start here: bit.ly/ScavengerOne
"I know these are difficult and trying times in journalism," he added. "I thought you might like a simple story with a little fun thrown in." Indeed.
