Goonies fans, loosen your wallets: Varèse Sarabande Records (bit.ly/goonCD) is putting “The Goonies” soundtrack — 71 minutes of David Grusin’s original score — out for wide release on June 21.
The CD, which has 30 tracks, does not include Cyndi Lauper‘s “The Goonies ‘R’ Good Enough.” But that’s OK, you can see the video of it here: bit.ly/CLgoon
Can’t wait? Want to preorder on Amazon.com? Go to bit.ly/gooncd. Of note: The last time the soundtrack was put out — in limited release in 2010 — it sold out immediately.
