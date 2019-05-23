Ear: Goonies

Goonies fans, loosen your wallets: Varèse Sarabande Records (bit.ly/goonCD) is putting “The Gooniessoundtrack — 71 minutes of David Grusin’s original score — out for wide release on June 21.

The CD, which has 30 tracks, does not include Cyndi Lauper‘s “The Goonies ‘R’ Good Enough.” But that’s OK, you can see the video of it here: bit.ly/CLgoon

Can’t wait? Want to preorder on Amazon.com? Go to bit.ly/gooncd. Of note: The last time the soundtrack was put out — in limited release in 2010 — it sold out immediately.

Elleda Wilson is an editorial assistant for The Astorian and author of the award-winning In One Ear community column. Contact her at 971-704-1718 or ewilson@dailyastorian.com.

