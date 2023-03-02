Legal shenanigans from The Daily Morning Astorian, March 2, 1889:
• The widow of Ben Holladay has entered suit for $100,366 against Joe Holladay.
Note:Benjamin Holladay (pictured) was a transportation magnate who built the luxurious Seaside House Hotel in 1871, which included a race track, before Seaside's incorporation in 1899. According to Seaside tradition, the city was not named for its proximity to the ocean, but after Holladay's hotel.
Known as the "Stagecoach King" for creating the Overland Stage Route to California during the Gold Rush in 1849, he was a man of sometimes questionable ethics. After a very successful run in the stagecoach business, he turned his eye to the railroads, which he knew would be the future of travel. He made millions investing in hotels, railroads and shipping, but lost nearly everything in the stock market crash of 1873. And that's when the lawsuits began.
When Ben Holladay died in 1887, he was heavily in debt and was being sued . Among them was his brother, Joseph, for $315,000 (about $9.9 million now). Although Ben's widow, Esther, then sued Joe back for the above-mentioned $100,366 (about $3.3 million now), she died soon after Ben.
Nonetheless, the many convoluted lawsuits continued, involving heirs, family members and creditors, all suing Ben's estate — and Joe fleeing from Seaside to British Columbia to avoid signing some estate paperwork (but eventually returning) — were the stuff of legend. Joe finally won, technically, but at a heavy cost.