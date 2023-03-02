Ear: Holladay

Legal shenanigans from The Daily Morning Astorian, March 2, 1889:

• The widow of Ben Holladay has entered suit for $100,366 against Joe Holladay.

Tags

Elleda Wilson is an editorial assistant for The Astorian and author of the award-winning In One Ear community column. Contact her at 971-704-1718 or ewilson@dailyastorian.com.