"Life is not measured by the number of breaths we take, but by the number of moments that take our breath away."
"That's what happened when I was driving down Broadway in Seaside in front of the Sunset Pool," Mary Blake wrote. "On their reader board, a beautiful send-off for my mother, Marion Blake."
Mary's "mudder," whom she affectionately referred to as "a force of nature," died at age 102 on Feb. 6. The reader board says: "Marion Blake, 1918 — 2021; 'Of all the stars in the sky …; You shine the brightest.'" You can see the tribute in action at bit.ly/BlakeSign
"It took my breath away," Mary recalled, "filled my eyes with tears of joy, and gave me the sweetest thought and memory that she is one of the brightest stars out there. That's who she was, and will remain, shining her bright light."