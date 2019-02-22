Another update on trying to find the missing town of Columbiaville, once in Columbia County: So far, those in the know in Columbia County have never heard of it, so don’t know where it was, nor does the Oregon Historical Society. There has been no reply as yet from the Oregon Archives. Onward to the national level. The Smithsonian’s National Postal Museum hasn’t heard of Columbiaville, either, but recommended contacting the National Archives, who have not yet responded to the inquiry.
It sure seems as though an entire town with an official post office, and a postmaster, has literally vanished.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.