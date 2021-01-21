A cautionary tale from the Jan. 21, 1881 edition of The Daily Astorian:
Mr. Samuel Walker of Grays River (Washington Territory) settlement informs us by letter of the death of A. B. Soule from exposure on the beach of Gray's Bay, on or about the 9th or 10th.
Soule was better known as the "Old Trapper." He had been missing a few days before any apprehensions were felt for his safety. He lived … at Mr. J.R. McClarken's place.
He left his house for the purpose of selling some furs on Sunday, Jan. 9. After disposing of them to a peddling boat, he laid in a supply of bad whiskey which, together with the cold weather, sealed his fate.
After a few days, McClarken became uneasy about him, and went to search for him. On Sunday, Jan. 16, McClarken … found him laying in his skiff on the beach; he had been dead five or six days. A coroner's jury was summoned to hold an inquest, and they returned a verdict of death from exposure to cold.
… Mr. Walker hopes the fate of this old man will be a warning to dealers of pizen (poison) whiskey, but it won't; any more than to those who use it.