A few weeks ago this column ran a "fun rerun" of a story about the Oregon Coast Project trying to solve a local World War II mystery: Did a Japanese submarine sink off the Oregon Coast?
The late Robert Wood spoke of the incident, which started May 19, 1943. A vessel picked up the sound of two enemy submarine propellers; depth charges were fired. They requested more depth charges from the U.S. Navy base at Astoria. Wood was a sailor on one of the sub-chasers (and two blimps) that went out to help; he and his sub-chaser are pictured.
The engagement lasted 68 hours; depth charges were dropped for 55 hours. Oil appeared on the surface, and one of the blimps recorded a direct hit from Wood's sub-chaser. A periscope was also spotted, and fired upon, but it disappeared and the sub headed slowly out to sea, probably damaged.
Formal reports about the engagement were submitted … and ignored. Wood's ship's logs were never investigated, and the crew never questioned. "It was sad for us to hear," Wood recalled, "because we knew we had sunk a sub." You can watch an interview with Wood at bit.ly/1943SunkSub
A declassified Anti-Submarine Warfare report released much later confirms the incident, and a diving team in the mid-1960s saw a submarine's conning tower.
The Oregon Coast Project's mission is to find that sunken submarine. "The work never really stops," Kathy Wallis, project researcher, noted, "but sometimes it does have to slow down, due to funding." If you'd like to help, email oregoncoastteam@gmail.com
"We promised the (Wood) family, and the families of the other veterans who were there that we would continue our work and tell their story," Kathy added, "And so we will."
