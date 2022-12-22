According to SmithsonianMagazine.com, Iceland doesn't have jolly old St. Nick; instead, they have the 13 Yule Lads. Sons of trolls, they start coming down from their mountain one by one, starting on Dec. 12. Originally they raised havoc every night; now they leave children gifts for 13 nights.
Originally, children who had been naughty during the day might well find rotting potatoes in their shoes that night instead of candy. Fortunately, the modern versions of the trolls are a good deal nicer, since in 1746 parents were banned from scaring the kiddies with Yule Lad tales.
The former miscreants-turned-gift-givers, most of whom were petty thieves, are: Sheep-Cote Clod, Gully Gawk, Stubby, Spoon Licker, Pot Scraper, Bowl Licker, Door Slammer, Skyr Gobbler (steals yogurt), Sausage Swiper, Window Peeper (he peeks in, looking for things to steal), Doorway Sniffer (sniffs out baked goods), Meat Hook (steals meat) and Candle Stealer (steals candles).
So while the good kiddies are happy with the gift-happy trolls, those who were naughty still have to worry about the hideous troll Grýla, who also comes down from the mountains, and boils bad boys and girls alive on Christmas.
And then there's the giant Christmas Cat, who dines on anyone not wearing at least one article of new clothing on Christmas Eve. So, even in Iceland, you'd better watch out. (Image: IcelandAir.com)