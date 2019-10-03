While browsing around researching something else entirely, the Ear came across the Oregon Pioneer Obituaries website (bit.ly/oldobits), which are separated by county, and come from several different Oregon newspapers.
Clatsop County has almost 100 entries, among them the obituary of Dr. B. A. Owens-Adair, a famous Astoria woman physician, and Caroline Van Dusen (pictured), wife of Astoria store owner Adam Van Dusen, who originally lived in one of the houses built by the wrecked sloop Shark survivors.
But it's the obituary of Robert Shortess of Upper Astoria, who died May 7, 1878, that says it all: "He was a true pioneer, an honest man and lived to the good old age of 81 years. One by one, those who came here when Oregon was a wilderness are passing over to join the majority in the hereafter. Forever bright be the memory of their good example."
