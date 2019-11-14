Since Veterans Day was on Monday, this is a good time to make people aware of the Chapman University Center for American War Letters (bit.ly/warltrs) and its Million Letters Campaign.
As part of this campaign, the center, directed by historian Andrew Carroll, has been collecting letters written by members of the military during every American conflict from the Revolution in 1776 to the present. One of the letters in the collection is shown.
Have some wartime correspondence you would like to donate to the center, where it will be preserved for posterity? For information, go to the website, email warletters@chapman.edu or call 714-532-7716.
"These letters and emails help us to honor and remember the troops, veterans and military family members who have served this nation," Carroll said. "These are their words, their stories, their voices, and no one can tell their stories better than they can."
