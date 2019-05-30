‘My husband Pete and I are the current owners of the Forsstrom House in Astoria (theforsstromhouse.com) and are restoring the home in an ambitious five-year plan,” Lauri Krämer Serafin, home restoration aficionado and genealogist, wrote. The house, which is on Seventh Street, was built in 1914.
“I have spent about 40 hours researching the first owners of the house, Dr. Toivo and Alli Forsstrom,” she explained. “Dr. Forsstrom came to Astoria in early 1906, and died in the house in August 1945. He was a local physician and surgeon from Finland.
“He attended medical school in Helsinki, and did postgraduate studies in Berlin and Vienna. He had many lovely cars, according to Oregon Automobile Licensing information!
“Alli, his first wife, is a bit more of a mystery. I have a large number of clues to pursue. She appears to be related to the Johann Heitanen family, and came to live with them after her arrival in the U.S. in October 1906. I believe she met the doctor in May 1907, during a weekend house call for diphtheria illness in a child of the Heitanen household.”
The couple married in 1909; when they divorced in August 1926, they were childless. During the marriage, Alli was an Astoria Regatta Queen in 1914 after her husband conducted a “rigorous campaign.” One of her Regatta photos still hangs in the house. After the divorce, she disappeared from Clatsop County records.
“Dr. Forsstrom’s second wife was Nelma Mattson Northe. They married in 1933. She sold the home in the early 1950s. She married Arvid Anderson in the 1950s. I am in contact with her family in the Portland area. However, they could not provide many details about the first wife, Alli.
“I’m looking for anyone with information or artifacts from the home. Pauli Palumbo owned the home from about 1981 to 2002, and told some stories about the Forsstroms. I have heard many of them, but want to hear them all!” You can reach Lauri at 206-778-6880 or lauriks@hotmail.com
After all, she noted, “There is usually a grain of truth somewhere, and I can compare (the stories) to the known records.”
