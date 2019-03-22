Did you know Medicare has an app called “What’s Covered”? It’s free on the App Store and Google Play, and can tell you what items and services are covered, how to get covered benefits, and basic cost information.
Searching the app can be problematic if you don’t use the right medical term, so skip the search box and go directly to “Browse all items & services.”
Even though the app seems to be a work in progress, it still acts as a supplement to the medicare.gov website. And, it works offline.
