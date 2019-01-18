The Oregon Lottery has succumbed to the “there’s an app for that” fever, and has launched a mobile app called, of course, “Oregon Lottery” that is available to download for both Apple and android devices. Three screen shots are shown.
No, you can’t gamble using the app, but it does have a scanner, so you can see if you’re holding a winning ticket, and there’s also a helpful FAQ section that covers taxes on lottery winners, plus information on annuity payments and much more.
A fun addition is the Winners’ Stories section, and the Games section lists all of the different types of games available to flex your wallet on. Don’t worry, if you find yourself getting carried away, there are also links to the Oregon Problem Gambling Resource and GamTalk.
