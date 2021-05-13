In Bigfoot news, Oregonian Mike Bodewitz, of Springfield, has published four short videos on TikTok of the critters, who are quietly watching him through the bushes out in the woods (tiktok.com/@mike_bodewitz).
He doesn't say exactly where the videos of these two separate April encounters happened, but they are all accompanied by the hashtag #OregonSasquatch.
His close-up of a screenshot is shown. You can almost make out the eyes, and the nostrils are quite visible (see red arrows).
A combined narrative from the clips of what he saw during the two incidents is as follows: "I was walking down in a ravine in the brush and then I noticed a Sasquatch was watching me …
"… A lot of people will say, 'Oh, it's a stump' … but this is really high off the ground, it couldn't be a stump.
"I clearly saw it with my own eyes. It was a Sasquatch. I didn't want to get any closer to make it nervous or anything … I felt that I needed to back away … and give it some space.
"I've been watching these Sasquatch for many years. I've studied their behavior, I know their behavior. They're not going to get up. They're going to sit there and watch me and wait me out.
"They know I'm here," he added. "They know I'm here before I get there ... I mean, they're here …"