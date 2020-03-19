From the The Daily Astorian, March 19, 1879:
• George Elgin, of Coos County, found a $22 nugget (about $570 now) at his gold mine on the Sixes River last week.
Note: According to OregonGold.net, along the South Fork of the Sixes River and the vicinity there were several large placer mines that were worked.
Also in the area, the Big Ben Mine on Rusty Creek produced lead and silver, and the Combination Mine was a top gold producer. And, did you know that there's a Bureau of Land Management setup for recreational gold prospecting at the Sixes ghost town in Curry County? (bit.ly/sixesgold)
From The Daily Astorian, March 19, 1882:
• A devil fish (octopus) with arms 16 feet long is said to have been caught in a fish trap at Olympia (Washington Territory) last week. What a splendid subject for vaccination.
• Good intentions are like fainting ladies — they need carrying out.
