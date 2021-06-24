"On June 16, at 11:15 a.m., I pedaled away from the Pacific Ocean at Fort Stevens State Park, just northwest of Astoria," Mike Myers, of Marshfield, Massachusetts, posted on Facebook. "Cross Country For A Cure For ALS has officially begun!"
He will end his fundraising journey in August, when he reaches home in Marshfield.
The 52-year-old, who describes himself as a "lifelong bicycle adventurer," has a noteworthy Facebook travel blog, updated daily, loaded with photos and videos documenting his adventures, at bit.ly/Myers4ALS
Myers was inspired to do this fundraiser by his co-worker Leo Cooney, who has been suffering with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a fatal progressive neurodegenerative disease, for four years.
ALS (also known as Lou Gehrig's disease) causes "the gradual loss of muscle movement, (including for) speech, swallowing, and, eventually, breathing," according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Raising awareness, and funds, to advance research for a cure, and to help with care for those afflicted with ALS, are Myers' goals. You can donate at give.classy.org/CrossCountryForACure
"This isn't about Mike Myers, a bicycle, or even the 4,000 miles," he wrote. "This is about ALS, and what we can do as a team to help those affected by this horrible disease."