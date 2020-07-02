Fun rerun: Cyndi Mudge was eagerly anticipating her first adventure babysitting for Oscar the Pig, aka Piggy. "I can't wait!" she exclaimed. "I'm hoping it's a good match, but am worried my house is not pig-friendly."
Things did not get off to an auspicious start. "The trip just to my house literally scared the poop out of him," Cyndi revealed. "He hated the drive to Astoria."
Worse yet, once he got here, he wouldn't come out of his crate. Pictured above, left, Oscar in hiding. Finally, his "mother," Angie Bulakites, stopped by on her lunch break to coax him out.
"Now he is happily digging the weeds out of my yard," said Cyndi, who was delighted at this turn of events. So was Oscar, as you can see, above right. "He loves to root, chew on my shoe laces and eat," she reported. The Ear loves a happy ending. (In One Ear, 12/2/2011)
