"I was talking with Joseph Stevenson about the weird wood pig statue thing he has on his floor," Astorian Hope Harris wrote. "Hopefully," she added, "someone can fill us in on the birth of these objects."
Mary Weir said they were made by W. Martin Baisley (1899-1993), who is buried at Greenwood Cemetery in Astoria; he lived in Taylorville (Westport). She suggested contacting Terry Culbertson, who had been a neighbor.
"He turned (the pigs) on his old lathe," Terry wrote. "Used marbles for eyes, and cotton braided rope for a tail.
"He built a conveyor to use while digging out a basement, and used an old adding machine motor to power it … He made his own pulleys, gears, or pretty much anything he needed, out of wood.
"As far as wooden pigs, I think (he made them) at least partially because they were easy and strong. We had one of his pigs, but I'm not sure of its whereabouts now.
"He was retired when I knew him, from sawmill work. He had lost all of his fingers on one hand to an accident with a saw in the mill, I'm guessing in the big mill in Westport … "
Yes, there was a big mill in Westport. "They cut one timber 6 feet by 6 feet by 120 feet long. It was used for the keel timber in the reconstruction of the USS Constitution. It took three rail cars to haul it.
"… At one time, Westport was a booming place. They had one of the very first salmon canneries on the Columbia River. There was a full-sized ship yard, too."
And now, for the rest of the story, as Paul Harvey used to say: "I was told (Mr. Baisley) lost his fingers years before I was born, and I was born in 1960. He made the pigs long after losing his fingers. He figured out how to do many things well into his late life."