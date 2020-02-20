From the Tuesday, Feb. 21, 1882 edition of The Daily Astorian:
• Brenham Vandusen is said to be an expert at turning sumersaults.
Note: Brenham (1856-1926, pictured inset) was in his mid-twenties at the time his acrobatic prowess was noted. He’s former Astoria Mayor Willis Van Dusen‘s great-grandfather, and a son of Adam Van Dusen, who arrived on the North Coast in 1847; at the time, his wife, Caroline, wrote, “Astoria was barely a village of two frame houses, two log cabins and shacks.” (bit.ly/adamvand)
• The Seattle Chronicle says the Garfield is the name of the largest steel sailing vessel afloat.
Note: Built by Harland and Wolff in Belfast, Ireland, and owned by North Western Shipping Co., the ship was 292 feet long and 41 feet wide. She was reputed to be the largest full-rigger in the world at the time of her launch in January 1882. (bit.ly/garfsail)
• Thirteen starving men, shipwrecked on the China Sea, lived 10 days on boiled rope made of the fuzz of the coconut.
Note: The “fuzz” is actually the husk of the coconut, which is used to make coir rope — ideal for a marine environment because it’s fairly waterproof and resistant to damage by salt water. However, it’s not what’s for dinner.
• Correspondences with friends are like trousers without suspenders — hard to keep up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.