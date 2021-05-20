In April 2017, this column ran a story about the tiny unincorporated town of Tiller, in southwest Oregon, most of which was for sale for $3.85 million (bit.ly/YTTiller).
Tiller is surrounded by the Umpqua National Forest, and sits right on the South Umpqua River and Elk Creek. A photo of the town is shown, courtesy of LandLeader Properties.
A little history: Tiller was founded in the mid-1800s by farmer Aaron Tiller, a pioneer from Missouri. Once environmental logging regulations kicked in some time ago, logging came to a halt, and the Tiller timber mill closed.
There went the town's main source of income and most of its citizens. A longtime resident, Richard Caswell Sr., bought up the majority of the downtown properties (28 tax lots) for a family vacation area. When he died in 2014, his heirs put the town on the market. Surprisingly, inquiries came in from all over the world.
The property included six houses, a shuttered general store and gas station, land (257 acres), water rights and infrastructure, including sidewalks, fire hydrants and a working power station. Not to mention, there was also access to berries, acorns, fruit trees and merchantable timber.
In September 2018, it was announced that the anonymous new owners hoped "to create a tree-laden river resort open to the public," according to a story in The Oregonian, with forest maintenance, local hiring, selling local products and "biofuel public transportation."
In March 2019, The News Review in Roseburg revealed that the owners are Timothy Pham and Global Shopping Malls, who bought four deeds for $4.85 million. Future planning mentioned a summer program to bring urban children to Tiller to learn about the environment.
So, what has happened since then? Good question, since the town seems to only be mentioned online in old news and real estate listings on Zillow.com
Looking for an answer, the Ear visited the Tiller Oregon Facebook page and sent a message inquiring what changes had been taking place under the new owners. The answer was, as one English professor put it, "terse but pithy."
"No changes at all," was the reply. "Pipe dream. Zero. Not surprising at all, really."
And there you have it.