"Probably one of the saddest photos taken on Tilly shows Oswald Allik, the last head keeper on the rock sits in what was once his bedroom that he had for 20 years," Mac Chocek posted on the Terrible Tilly and The Pete Facebook page, along with the photo shown.
"This 1969 photo was taken just 12 years after the lighthouse was decommissioned and the effects of salt and moisture have already taken their toll. Allik must have been heartbroken to see the place in such deplorable condition after working so hard over the years to keep it in top shape."
A young Lon Haynes, who served on Tillamook Rock in the mid-1950s, had some memories to share about Tilly's diligently tidy last lighthouse keeper: ... "'Ozzie' was not a jovial, outgoing type of personality, but neither was he contrary or of a mean nature. He just didn't need all the people the Coast Guard saw fit to provide him with when they took over the Lighthouse Service.
"My personal feeling was that he would have preferred manning the light all by himself. I was surprised when I found out he was married, and doubly surprised when I met his wife! She was the sweetest, most loving little woman you could ever want to meet ... and, she left no question in anyone's mind, she loved Ozzie!
"He lived in southeast Portland and I lived in southwest Portland. My parents drove me to Ozzie's house on one occasion for my return to the lighthouse, and Ozzie was driving his car. When on returning to the lighthouse (The Rock), my relationship with Ozzie had not changed in the slightest despite our three-hour drive together. We did not increase our conversational status, he was still his stoic old self."
Allik moved on when Tilly's light was extinguished in 1957, and was also the last lighthouse keeper at Heceta Head. He died in 1975.