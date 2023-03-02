Ear: Ozzie

"Probably one of the saddest photos taken on Tilly shows Oswald Allik, the last head keeper on the rock sits in what was once his bedroom that he had for 20 years," Mac Chocek posted on the Terrible Tilly and The Pete Facebook page, along with the photo shown.

"This 1969 photo was taken just 12 years after the lighthouse was decommissioned and the effects of salt and moisture have already taken their toll. Allik must have been heartbroken to see the place in such deplorable condition after working so hard over the years to keep it in top shape."

Tags

Elleda Wilson is an editorial assistant for The Astorian and author of the award-winning In One Ear community column. Contact her at 971-704-1718 or ewilson@dailyastorian.com.