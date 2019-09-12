On the Facebook page "You know you're from Seaside/Clatsop County when …" there was a real scroll-stopper, posted on Tuesday: Professional photographer James Whitney Young's (youngsphotogallery.com) photo, which is shown. For a closer look, go to bit.ly/tilly910
"There are people on the Tillamook Rock Lighthouse," he wrote, "… and a helicopter. An amateur radio crew of operators are running a ham station, K7TRI (bit.ly/K7TRI), from this rare 'ham radio' island."
It sounds like the lighthouse owner, Mimi Morissette, is following through on her planned trip to the rock this month to give Tilly "a physical" (bit.ly/MimiMFB).
Fingers crossed Tilly gets a much-needed makeover.
