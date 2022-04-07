Ear: Tillybnb

Well here’s a good April Fools’ Day leg-puller, courtesy of Cannon Beach Vacation Rentals on Facebook:

“Book now! Brand new on the market! Be the first to book your vacation on the Tillamook (Rock) Lighthouse and see Cannon Beach from a whole new perspective!

“Newly redecorated and under new ownership, Cannon Beach Vacation Rentals is proud to be the exclusive host for this one-of-a-kind vacation rental!

“Daily helicopter service included. Five bedrooms, four baths, chef’s kitchen, not walkable to town, sea lion tending not required.

“… Amazing ocean views like no other in town; stunning wildlife viewing in this sea lion sanctuary and bird nursery … Sleeps six. Seasonal availability only.”

Good luck dodging the guano and sea lions!

