An often forgotten survivor of the Titanic was John Jacob "Jakey" Astor VI, the "Titanic Baby," who was in his mother's womb when the ship sank.
The son of honeymooners Madeleine and John Jacob Astor IV, he was born four months later in New York. He may have had a chip on his shoulder since another Astor, born shortly before him, got the V designation.
During Jakey's lifetime he was widely known for his legal battles with his older half-brother Vincent Astor over their father's estate, which was probably around $100 million ($2.7 billion now).
When their father died, his will did not treat his new family fairly. Madeleine received an annual income from a $5 million trust, and other perks, as long as she didn't marry. Jakey received a $3 million bequest, held in trust until he turned 21.
Vincent loathed both his stepmother and Jakey with equal measure, even refusing to believe Jakey was an Astor. When Vincent died, childless, he left his half-brother nothing of their father's vast estate; everything went to Vincent's widow, Brooke.
Jakey, feeling cheated, sued Brooke for what he felt was his rightful inheritance, contending that she plied Victor with liquor to influence him to favor her in his will. Which wasn't entirely unlikely, since Vincent was an alcoholic. Jakey won, all right, but only $250,000; the Astor millions stayed with Brooke and Vincent's foundation.
Jakey was also known for being engaged several times and marrying four times. He died in 1992, leaving a daughter and three heirs to carry on the family name: a son, William Backhouse Astor III, and two grandsons, William Backhouse Astor IV and Gregory Todd Astor. (bit.ly/JJAstorVI)