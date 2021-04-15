Now, from the bottom of the ocean to space: LifeShip (lifeship.com) is a "mission-driven space and genomics startup" in San Francisco that wants to make space accessible to people. For the last 15 years, founder Ben Haldeman has created telescopes to explore space, worked on satellite networks and has been involved in several rocket launches.
LifeShip's latest venture invites people to send their names to the moon via a rocket and moon lander shared with NASA. Sending your name is free at bit.ly/Lifeship; once the lander is on the moon, it's there to stay.
If you really want to get cosmic, you can send your DNA, or your pet's DNA, for $99, or even a loved one's ashes for $399. DNA is privacy-protected, preserved in a synthetic amber polymer ("Jurassic Park," anyone?), and expected to last for about 10,000 years.
As the website says: "Be a part of humanity's grand endeavor to expand outwards to the stars."