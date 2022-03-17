The U.S.Coast Guard Station Cape Disappointment was off to the rescue on March 11, as posted on their Facebook page. The fishing vessel Ocean Beaut, a familiar sight around Astoria, was 18 miles west of the Columbia River Bar when the 65-foot trawler's engine failed.
"With approximately 60,000 pounds of assorted catch on board, it was a very heavy tow for the 47-foot motor lifeboat, requiring a second motor lifeboat to respond and remain on scene as a safety escort," the Facebook post noted.
How they determine the length of the towline? The answer: "Usually the more towline that's let out, the better the ride quality for the towed vessel. Taking it further, there are math formulas available that can be used to calculate safe towing speed." Now you know.
"Great job by the coxswain Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Petty Officer Sillasen, executing sound judgment and expertise maneuvering the vessel. The crew … did a stellar job rotating duties on deck and handling the 750 feet of towline efficiently.
"Our commanding officer, Chief Warrant Officer McCommons and surf trainer Boatswain's Mate 1st Class Petty Officer Senne provided safety insight from the second motor lifeboat, leading to the vessel's safe moorage in Astoria close to midnight. Great job, team!" Indeed.