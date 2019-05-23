‘Last week, troopers out of the St. Helens worksite stopped a vehicle for speeding on Highway 30,” the Oregon State Police posted Monday on their Facebook page. “The driver had found an injured owl on the side of the road and was trying to get it to a rescue center for care, but wasn’t going to make it before they closed.” The owl is pictured, courtesy of OSP.
“The troopers, after explaining that in the future the driver should have called OSP was able to make arrangements with the Wildlife Center of the North Coast (coastwildlife.org) to drop of the little guy for treatment.”
By the way, Josh Saranpaa, executive director of the WCNC, says the young barred owl is “doing great!”
So remember: If you come across injured wildlife in your travels, aside from calling the WCNC at 503-338-0331, another option is to dial *OSP on your cell phone to ask for assistance.
