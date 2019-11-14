Tom Helbig of Tomfoolery Outdoors (tomfooleryoutdoors.com) in Dayton, Ohio, was visiting town last week while on his Tomfoolery Good Vibes Tour, which entails riding his bike around the perimeter of the U.S.
The tour's purpose is "to celebrate the positive people, places, organizations and community projects along the route," his mother, Joanne Helbig, said. "Tom will use volunteer service and social media storytelling to celebrate the good vibes leaders in our country."
Since 2016, he's already completed the southern route (San Diego to Key West, Florida), and the East Coast route (Key West to Maine). For this latest excursion, he's riding from Neah Bay, Washington, to San Diego/Tijuana, Mexico. To follow his tour, watch his Facebook page at fb.me/tomfooleryoutdoors
He'll do the northern route sometime in the future, "completing one big happy loop to remind us all that love and good vibes are all around," Joanne explained.
So, how did his journey begin? "I was doing this self-evaluation and was talking to others about what was important," Tom said about the inspiration that led him to found Tomfoolery Outdoors, "and I kept going to these three principles, and that's to live active, laugh more and inspire all."
"… We want to get people to be more active through biking, kayaking, fishing, riding big wheels, kick scooters — these things that maybe are a little quirky and playful but oh, by the way, we're getting you active, as well."
"One of the major components of Tomfoolery Outdoors is the 'inspire all' part of my message. Every event, every adventure, has a nonprofit beneficiary. And that is very, very important to me." For example, during the San Diego to Key West leg of his Good Vibes Tour, he raised money and awareness for Special Olympics.
"I want people to live that mantra — to live active, laugh more and inspire all," he added. "So sometimes I do that through personal adventures that I take … but more importantly, I want you to adopt this lifestyle in your daily life."
