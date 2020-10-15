Fun rerun: Diving enthusiasts take note: A recent headline read "Divers nearly swallowed by humpback whales." Huh?
Actually, it's not a misleading headline, as you can see for yourself in Shawn Stamback’s video of the divers' close call with some humpbacks off the coast of California at tinyurl.com/whaletooclose. A screenshot is shown.
Those with refined sensibilities might want to turn the volume down to avoid the startled and pithy exclamations of surprise. One observer on the boat noted, "You're going to have to do more than clean that wetsuit!"
Can a whale actually accidentally swallow a human? Theoretically, yes, according to a Smithsonianmag.com blog (tinyurl.com/whaletummy), but you wouldn't come bouncing back out like the biblical Jonah. In fact, you probably wouldn't bounce back at all.
Sperm whales have four stomachs, chock-full of enzymes. Whales are known to be flatulent, to boot, so the air inside one would not be, delicately put, fit for human consumption. (In One Ear, 8/2/2013)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.