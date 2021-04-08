Fun rerun: Linda Fenton-Mendenhall, of Warrenton, recently posted the photo shown of a totally wrecked car on Facebook, and caused quite a stir. She found it this week, near the South Jetty viewing tower. You can see the jetty in the background.
So where did it come from and how did it get there? Is it tsunami debris? Possibly, as that particular stretch of beach gets quite a bit of flotsam from the 2011 Japanese disaster. Or, has it been there for who knows how long, buried in the sand, and is just now popping back up again?
It looks like a mangled mess but apparently some identifiable traits are still visible.
"My husband works in the automotive field and thinks it is a smaller car or truck from the 1960s," Linda said.
So the question must be asked: Is anyone missing a car?
In the meantime, there it sits. "We could name it The Peter Cardale," she quipped. (In One Ear, 2/26/2016)