April 5, 1888
• Eggs are 25 cents a dozen ($6.65 now, if you can imagine).
• It is contemplated … to establish a kindergarten if sufficient patronage is assured to make the institution self supporting. ... The idea is a good one and deserves encouragement.
Note: It just seems like kindergartens have always been around in America, but it’s not so. The first kindergarten was started in Germany in 1837 by Friedrich Froebel, who thought children should start going to school at a younger age.
Emulating Froebel, Elizabeth Palmer Peabody opened the first English-only kindergarten in the U.S. in 1860. By 1880, there were more than 400 kindergartens in 30 states. (bit.ly/EPPkinder)
• Mr. Brenham Van Dusen‘s (inset, right) new residence is fast approaching completion, and will soon be ready for occupancy. It will cost him about $6,000 (about $160,000 now) and will be an ornament to that part of the city.
Note: He’s Willis Van Dusen‘s great-grandfather, and a son of Adam Van Dusen (inset left), who arrived on the North Coast in 1847 when his wife, Caroline, wrote, “Astoria was barely a village of two frame houses, two log cabins and shacks.” (bit.ly/adamvand)
Incidentally, 1847 is the same year the post office was established in Astoria — the first one west of the Rockies. The significance of placing a federal post office here makes one wonder if her description of Astoria was accurate. But then again, the postal building in question is shown … in all its un-splendor.
April 5, 1884
• It has been definitely decided by Ohio Second Adventists that the world comes to an end on the 17th of next month. A good Sunday dinner at Jeff’s Restaurant will form an excellent preparation for the event.
