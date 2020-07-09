From The Daily Astorian, July 9, 1881:
• One of the finest strawberries that was ever produced was laid upon our table from the garden of Mr. Charles Stevens in this city, yesterday. It measures 5.25 inches in circumference, and the sight of it is enough to tempt an epicure. It may be seen today at the city bookstore.
Note: Tempting but tiny. The largest on record is more than 10 inches in circumference. (bit.ly/Guinstraw)
• Astoria Scene: The Argonaut yesterday had a tow from the bar fishing grounds of over 40 boats. When she passed up along the city front she had 36 strung out in a line, and the appearance was that of a grand procession of gondolas, suggesting scenes at Venice, in Italy …
