Ear: Ship

A note from The Daily Astorian, March 17, 1882:

• A gentleman who lately visited Shoalwater Bay, Washington Territory, informs (us) that at the time of his visit, the stranded bark Lammerlaw was still lying intact a short distance from the main entrance, her sails spread, boats on board, and everything apparently safe on board.

