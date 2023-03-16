• A gentleman who lately visited Shoalwater Bay, Washington Territory, informs (us) that at the time of his visit, the stranded bark Lammerlaw was still lying intact a short distance from the main entrance, her sails spread, boats on board, and everything apparently safe on board.
On Oct. 30, 1881, the captain of the British bark Lammerlaw mistook the Shoalwater Bay light for the one at Cape Disappointment, and ran aground about 7 miles from shore in heavy seas. Frequent squalls often obscured the view from shore, but the lightkeeper at the Shoalwater Bay lighthouse, Sidney Smith, spotted the vessel, and told the keeper of the Lifeboat Station, Albert Stream.
Stream had great difficulty procuring a crew locally, but finally rustled up the tug South Bend and some men. The tug towed the surf boat about 3 miles out, but it got dark, and the surf was heavy, so the tug captain insisted on returning to shore.
At 3 a.m., not waiting for the tug to return, Stream and six men set off in the surf boat. They rowed against the tide for 6 miles, then had to anchor and wait for dawn. At daylight, they spotted the Lammerlaw, still a mile away, her hull buried in water, and heavy surf flying "in great sheets" over her. Her crew was spotted, some even up in the rigging. Their lifeboat had been smashed, and they were trapped on the Lammerlaw.
This time Stream waited for the tug, which arrived at noon, to attempt approaching the ship. Defying the wind, waves and danger, the boat finally inched its way in, and managed to get a line to the ship, eventually hauling all 15 aboard to safety through the surf, and back to South Bend.
Stream was awarded a medal by the British government for his conduct.