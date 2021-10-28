Did you know there is a Bigfoot trap in Oregon? Seriously, there is.
It's near Jacksonville, which is about 5 miles west of Medford. Specifically, it's in the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest, on the Collings Mountain Trail No. 943. The 10-by-10-foot square was built of wood, with metal bands, and is secured to the ground with telephone poles.
Originally built in 1974 by the North American Wildlife Research Team (now disbanded), the trap was inspired by Perry Lovell, a local miner, who said he saw 18-inch footprints in his garden.
The team diligently baited the trap with animal carcasses for six years, but all they ever caught was a befuddled hunter — which is probably why the trap was locked open in 1980 as a safety measure.
The specific spot was chosen because it was in a remote area, and they hoped it was along the path of a Bigfoot migration — even though no one knows if there is such a path, or if the critters migrate, or if there actually are such critters. Regardless, the trap is not remote any more, since a road went in nearby.
In 2006, the U.S. Forest Service repaired the bedraggled wooden contrivance, and it still stands. As far as anyone knows, it's the only Bigfoot trap in the U.S. (bit.ly/quatchtrap, bit.ly/squatchtrap2).