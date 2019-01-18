Did you know there is a Bigfoot trap in Oregon? Seriously, there is. It’s near Jacksonville, which is about 5 miles west of Medford. Specifically, it’s in the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest, on the Collings Mountain Trail No. 943 near the Hart-Tish Park entrance, about 3/4 of a mile in.
The 10-by-10-foot square, made of wood with metal bands, was originally built in 1974 by the North American Wildlife Research Team (now disbanded) after a local miner saw 18-inch footprints in the area. The team diligently baited the trap with animal carcasses for six years, but all they ever caught was a befuddled hunter — which is probably why the trap was locked open in 1980 as a safety measure.
In 2006, the U.S. Forest Service repaired the bedraggled wooden contrivance, and it still stands. As far as anyone knows, it’s the only Bigfoot trap in the U.S. (bit.ly/quatchtrap).
