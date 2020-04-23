"The Valley Street neighborhood of Astoria has a new social distancing game, courtesy of Claudia and Bob Ellsberg," Shelby Mogenson wrote. "Claudia has long been the goodwill ambassador of the neighborhood, hosting summer potlucks for the past several years. This past week she hosted Street Bingo. She provided bingo cards (wrapped in saran wrap) to each house several days before the scheduled game.
"Neighbors brought out lawn chairs and stayed a safe 6 to 10 feet away from each other. The best part was when Claudia collected the quarter per game fee by attaching an empty milk jug to an apple-picking pole. She called out the numbers and there was a lot of trash talk when Bob won the first two games!" Shelby's photo of lockdown bingo is shown.
"Rumor has it that very high stakes were played, and that there was lots of cheating and trash talking," the Ellsbergs noted in an email to The Astorian's sports reporter, Gary Henley.
"Every once in a while there was a delay while dogs and their walkers went by and sniffed the players, or folks waved from passing cars and trucks, but since this is a low traffic flow time, no real problems were encountered. … Game cards were kept close to make sure the vice squad couldn't get a good fix on the location!" And a good time was had by all.
