In the news on the environmental front: Astorian and nautical writer Peter Marsh alerted the Ear to the work of Copenhagen artist Thomas Dambo, who calls himself a "recycled art activist."
Dambo and his crew create art, including giant troll sculptures, out of recycled wood, trash, plastic, metal and recyclables they scrabble from city dumpsters.
The wooden trolls are by far his best known work, and can be found not just all over Denmark, but all over the world. One of the critters, "Isak Heartstone" (in Breckenridge, Colorado) is shown, courtesy of the artist's website, thomasdambo.com
Dambo's mission? "He hopes to inspire people to have fun," the website says, "and think of trash as a resource."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.