The coronavirus lockdown and home schooling two young daughters drove a New York family literally to distraction.
"My family and I recently wrapped up a Goonies-inspired seven-week adventure," E.R. Silverbush wrote, "driving from Brooklyn, New York, to Astoria, Oregon, and Long Beach, Washington (with many detours in between)." You can read his story, "Treasure Found," at bit.ly/ERSstory.
As a "last hurrah," they went for a drive on an Oregon beach "like the police chase scene in 'The Goonies,'" and promptly got stuck in the sand. Yes, there's a happy ending: They were rescued by a North Coaster in a pickup truck.
"Sometimes we all get stuck in our bubbles," he noted, "and it would serve us well to let go of our fears and explore."
