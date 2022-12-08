On Nov. 4, 1875, one of the worst shipwrecks in Pacific Northwest history occurred when the side-wheel steamer Pacific had what seemed to be a minor collision with the Orpheus near Cape Flattery, off the Washington coast. The Orpheus thought all was OK, and kept going. The Pacific was not OK, and sank with possibly more than 400 aboard; only two survived.
MyNorthwest.com reports that Jeff Hummel and his friend, Matt McCauley do underwater search and recovery for historic boats and planes, and Hummel has been looking for the Pacific for about 30 years. Now they've found it, between 1,000 and 2,000 feet deep.
Their method was clever; they tracked the coal that fishermen working in the Cape Flattery area pull up in their nets. Finally, a sample was retrieved that came from a coal mine owned by the ship owners, and would have been part of the Pacific's cargo ... which also includes a probable 200 pounds of gold. They've already secured salvage rights.
"The wreck is in remarkable condition," Hummel told KIRO Newsradio. "And we believe that it is going to be just an absolute treasure trove of artifacts from this era. You know, an absolute time capsule. We believe that we will find items made of leather, (and) we believe will find items made of cloth (and) will find bottles of wine. I mean, the state of preservation is really incredible."