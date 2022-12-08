Ear: Pacific

On Nov. 4, 1875, one of the worst shipwrecks in Pacific Northwest history occurred when the side-wheel steamer Pacific had what seemed to be a minor collision with the Orpheus near Cape Flattery, off the Washington coast. The Orpheus thought all was OK, and kept going. The Pacific was not OK, and sank with possibly more than 400 aboard; only two survived.

MyNorthwest.com reports that Jeff Hummel and his friend, Matt McCauley do underwater search and recovery for historic boats and planes, and Hummel has been looking for the Pacific for about 30 years. Now they've found it, between 1,000 and 2,000 feet deep.

Tags

Elleda Wilson is an editorial assistant for The Astorian and author of the award-winning In One Ear community column. Contact her at 971-704-1718 or ewilson@dailyastorian.com.