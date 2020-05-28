An interesting morsel from the May 28, 1885 edition of The Daily Morning Astorian:
• R. E. Jackson, the city route agent of The Astorian, owns the oldest house in Oregon. It is on his place on Lewis and Clark's about 12 miles from town. It is about 465 years old, and bids fair to stand for a few generations to come.
About the time John Hancock and those other three or four forefathers were signing the Declaration of Independence, the top of his house, which was then a tree, blew or broke off.
Its present occupant, a few years ago, dug around the stump, trimmed it out, cut a door and window and made a habitable room about 9 by 10 feet that beats nothing all to pieces.
Note: A few arboreal tidbits are in order for comparison. Apparently the oldest tree in Oregon, almost 900, is in Wallowa-Whitman National Forest in northeastern Oregon, 8,000 feet up Cusick Mountain (bit.ly/ORoldtree). But it is only 80.9 inches (6.7 feet) in diameter and 30.5 feet tall.
The largest tree in Oregon, discovered in 2011, is the Arcadia Cedar just south of Cannon Beach (https://bit.ly/ORtalltree). This whopper of a tree has a 17-foot diameter, and is approximately 152 feet tall.
