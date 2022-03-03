"I'm a longtime 'Star Trek' fan," Josh Marquis wrote. "I even watch the 21st century version, an atrocity called 'Star Trek: Discovery,' in which only the most painfully woke characters exist. They are now in Season 4, Episode 10.
"The scene setup is that the spaceship is about to go into great danger, crossing a ridiculous sci fi invention called the 'Galactic Barrier,' which is sort of like the Columbia River Bar (times 1,000).
"At this point many of the crew think they may die, so they start reassuring each other of what they will do when they get back to earth:
'Paul Stamets: We might be able to buy another 30 seconds, but that's it.
'Christopher Pike: It's not enough. Hey. We've got this. A month from now, you'll be back skiing in Zermatt. And where you gonna go?
'Stamets: Astoria. On Earth's Oregon Coast. It's heaven.
'Christopher: Hawaii, for me. The beach. A mai tai. Maybe I'll take up snorkeling.
'Stamets: Great, I'm coming with you. I'm gonna hike the Pacific Crest Trail.
'Christopher: I've locked onto the target cell, captain! Stamets, we'll need those 30 seconds on shields right now!' (transcript at bit.ly/TrekAstoria)
"By the way, this is supposed to be about 1,200 years in the future," Josh added, "so apparently Astoria survived the next two major earthquakes that are supposed to happen." A comforting thought to ponder …