"CPH security has been dealing with a rash of vandalism the last couple of weeks," Central Peninsula Hospital in Soldotna, Alaska, posted on its Facebook page on Oct. 24. "Several vehicles have had their sunroofs or windshields broken."
"However, the vandals are not what you may expect," the post explained. The miscreants are delinquents of the avian kind. "They are crows, or ravens, that have been witnessed dropping rocks onto vehicles."
"We have reached out to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Alaska Department of Fish and Game for advice on how to deter the vandals," the post added. "We are installing owl decoys in the parking lot today, per one suggestion."
In case you're wondering, a follow-up post noted that "the fake owl did nothing." The hospital is "researching other options." And probably not watching "The Birds."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.