"The couple in this photo are true heroes, in my opinion," Karen Stephens posted Sunday on the North County News Facebook page, commenting on her photo, which is shown.
"As I sat watching the high surf in Manzanita (from my car along the road), a dad and small child appeared on the tiny bit of sand at the edge of the very wild surf! What was he thinking? Dad oblivious, the child having a great time in the foam!
"This couple, closely watching the surf from a fairly safe distance quickly headed towards dad, the man yelling at dad to get the child back! There may have been a brief exchange of words before dad and child headed towards their car.
"Literally three waves later, a sneaker wave covered the dunes sending everyone scrambling. Dad, still oblivious, wasn't even to his car yet, and will never know how close he came to disaster.
"So, to this couple, I say: Thank you. I saw, and am grateful."
But Karen wondered who the couple were, and asked if anyone knew them. In the replies to her post, she learned they are Judy Lindley and her husband, Lloyd, who is a local artist (lloydlindley.com).
"The credit goes to Lloyd," Judy explained. "He's the one who hollered at the dad to get his son back from the water."
It's safe to say Karen isn't the only one who is grateful to this couple for heading off a tragedy in the making.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.